Tiger 5K/Fun Run serves up ice cream and community on May 20

Anyone interested in ice cream for breakfast? Then get on your mark and join the CH-UH elementary schools for the second annual Tiger 5K and Fun Run on May 20.

All proceeds will be split equally among the Heights elementary schools, supporting PTA programming across the district.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at Cleveland Heights High School, the CH-UH elementary school PTAs will host a districtwide 5K, followed by a Fun Run for younger runners at 10 a.m.

Take a jog or walk through historic Cleveland Heights at this energetic community event.

After last year’s run, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren said, “It's really important for people to be able to get together, have a fun activity outside, congregate, and get to know each other again. This has been really wonderful."

University Heights Mayor Dylan Brennan noted after last year's event, “Weather is beautiful, and people are out supporting the elementary schools in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights school district. So happy to see that.”

The race will end on the Heights High track, where the Fun Run will take place. The chip-timed 5K is open to all ages and abilities, and walkers are welcome.

Ahmaad Crump, a 1994 Heights High graduate and the Cleveland Cavaliers in-arena host, will emcee the event again this year. Crump said, “So good to be back home; this is home for me. Tiger Nation through and through, baby!"

At the end of the race, stick around for ice cream provided by alumni Pete and Mike Mitchell of Mitchell’s Ice Cream, a DJ, a raffle table, and more. All registered runners will receive an official Tiger 5K T-shirt.

Check out highlights from last year’s run at https://vimeo.com/710477212. Advanced sign-up is encouraged. To register, go to https://runsignup.com/ and search Heights Tiger 5K.

Questions and sponsorship inquiries should be e-mailed to CHUHTiger5K@gmail.com. All donations are greatly appreciated!