Noble library services to continue during renovation

Heights Libraries’ Noble Neighborhood branch closed to the public on Sunday, April 16, for a year-long renovation and expansion.

However, residents of the Noble neighborhood still have access to library programs and services in multiple nearby locations.



Starting May 1, the BNH Building at 2940 Noble Road will provide limited services Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Customers will have access to public computers, a copier/fax machine, circulation and reference services, and a small collection of materials for checkout; and will be able to pick up holds. The site also features a small space where adult programs will be offered. The phone number for the Noble branch will remain the same for this new location: 216-291-5665.



Disciples Christian Church (DCC) at 2663 Mayfield Road has generously offered space for regularly scheduled youth programs for the duration of the branch renovation. DCC will be the site of Noble Summer Spree @ DCC, a series of free, weeklong themed programs for ages 6–18. The programs will take place Monday through Friday, 3:30–5:00 p.m. Separate registration is required for each week, and snacks will be provided.

The programs are:

Walk, Roll, Ride!: June 12–16 - This week emphasizes physical activity, and offers education about muscle movement and fitness, bike and scooter maintenance and safety, and drawing maps of routes around the neighborhood.

- This week emphasizes physical activity, and offers education about muscle movement and fitness, bike and scooter maintenance and safety, and drawing maps of routes around the neighborhood. Pollinator Week: June 19–23 - Kids will learn all about bees, butterflies, and other helpers that make the world bloom and food grow. The week will end with a Pollinator Parade featuring the kids in their hand-made pollinator costumes.

- Kids will learn all about bees, butterflies, and other helpers that make the world bloom and food grow. The week will end with a Pollinator Parade featuring the kids in their hand-made pollinator costumes. Legends, Myths and Mysteries: July 10–14 - Kids will learn about local legends and create their own. The week will end with a mythology themed DIY escape room.

- Kids will learn about local legends and create their own. The week will end with a mythology themed DIY escape room. Young Adventurers Academy: July 17–21 - Kids will learn to identify and appreciate local plant and wildlife, then test their knowledge with a choose-your-own-adventure challenge.

- Kids will learn to identify and appreciate local plant and wildlife, then test their knowledge with a choose-your-own-adventure challenge. Designers in the Wild: August 7–11 - Kids will use natural and upcycled materials to create something new to wear or enjoy.

- Kids will use natural and upcycled materials to create something new to wear or enjoy. Noble’s Got Talent: August 14–18 - Kids who are singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, or any other kind of performer, can join the staff for a week of fun.



In addition to Noble Summer Spree @ DCC, youth programming will take place around the Noble Neighborhood community in places such as Forest Hill Park, Denison Park, and the Start Right Community Development Corporation.



Days and times for youth and adult programming can be found in the Check Us Out program guide and at www.heightslibrary.org.