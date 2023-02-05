Library partners with Ohio Means Jobs

In partnership with Ohio Means Jobs|Cleveland-Cuyahoga County, Heights Libraries is now offering free employment counseling for adults every Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Lee Road branch.



The services are provided on a drop-in basis by a Community Development Specialist (CDS) from Ohio Means Jobs. The CDS can provide guidance, tools, resources, and support to help job-seekers find wage-sustaining employment, whether they are unemployed, underemployed, or receiving unemployment insurance benefits.



“Over the past decade or so, the job search process has gotten significantly harder to navigate for some people,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “Everything is online now, and not everyone is comfortable using the Internet. The job market has also changed drastically, and many people need additional training to qualify for newer jobs. The CDS can help people figure out what skills they have, and what new skills they may need, and help them find training.”

The CDS can also assist with résumé writing and interview preparation, and even help people figure out if they qualify for tuition assistance for training programs.



Customers can get a head start by filling out a Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act Adult and Dislocated Worker Application at www.omjcc.us, or can visit the CDS on Wednesdays at the Lee Road Library for in-person assistance.



This partnership with Ohio Means Jobs|Cleveland-Cuyahoga County is the result of the work of the library's newly formed Workforce Development specialty team, made up of library staff members from different departments who share an interest in workforce-related services and resources.