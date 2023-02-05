Library offers two paid internships for teens

This summer, the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library System will once again provide two paid, six-week technology internships to local teens as part of its Teen Tech Ambassador Program.

Now in its seventh year, the internship provides two qualified high school students the opportunity to learn a variety of real-life job skills through hands-on experiential activities in the library’s Continuing Education Department. Each intern receives a $1,000 stipend.

Internship application packets (application, résumé, and a copy of the applicant's school transcript) will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Monday, May 15, and can be found online at www.heightslibrary.org.

The program’s goal is to provide on-the-job training to high school students in the areas of digital literacy and technology training, and also give them the opportunity to develop their emotional intelligence in a professional working environment. Interns will learn a variety of software programs, and shadow library staff to learn how best to help library customers in the computer lab and multi-media lab at the Lee Road branch.

Derrick Mason, Heights Libraries’ continuing education manager, said the program provides a great balance of tech and “soft skills"—traits that enable people to interact effectively and positively with others.

“Patience and empathy are a big part of any public service job,” said Mason. “It goes beyond tech skills. We’re looking for teens who have compassion and enjoy helping and teaching others as well as an enthusiasm for technology.”

By the end of the program, interns will demonstrate what they have learned by co-teaching a computer class with help from one of the library’s Tech Trainers. Interns will also have the opportunity to document their work and achievements using Adobe Portfolio.