Heights High's Evans wins Student of Integrity award

Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland (BBB) presented its Students of Integrity Awards on April 20 to four Greater Cleveland high school students including Taylor Evans, a Cleveland Heights High School senior.

The awards went to students who personify integrity through their leadership, community service, academics, and strong character ethics.

Evans received a $1,000 scholarship. She is a member of the Heights High Student Council, Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS), Superintendent's Student Cadre, Principal's Partners, and Minority Student Achievement Network—all groups that discuss ongoing issues in the school and ways they can be resolved.

Evans also mentors young women and seeks ways to increase diversity throughout the district. Her guidance counselor said, “She has single-handedly inspired me to connect struggling ninth- and 10th-grade students to high-performing and socially active 11th- and 12th-grade students earlier in the school intervention process. Taylor’s ability to connect with, inspire, motivate, and support students is direct evidence of her personal ethics and strong character.”

Public and private high schools within BBB’s five-county service area each selected their own Student of Integrity who submitted an essay to BBB.

“The Students of Integrity Awards program is one of several BBB initiatives that emphasize the importance of continually enhancing and focusing on character-building in all aspects of one’s life, whether you are a high school student or a business leader,” said Sue McConnell, president of BBB.

The three other students who received scholarships are Aubriana Hills, Notre Dame Cathedral-Latin; Yikun Zhou, Westlake High School; and Mohammad Zoraiz, Mayfield High School.

BBB also recognized six area students as honorees.

The Students of Integrity Awards competition is supported by Dominion Energy and CBIZ, with support from Rad Air Complete Car Care and Tire Centers, Company 119, Easton Telecom Services L.L.C., New Image Media, & Sheakley.