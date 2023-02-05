Beth El dedicates reading corner to Rabbi Adler

Beth El-The Heights Synagogue (BE-THS), on Desota Avenue in Cleveland Heights, dedicated a library corner to the memory of Emeritus Rabbi Moshe Adler on March 18. Rabbi Adler’s most-treasured books, along with a few others, are available for study in this quiet, comfy place: a place for practice of Torah or Haftorah, a place for learning or contemplation, a place for prayer, or simply a place for inspiration.

Rabbi Adler’s faith in HaShem (G-d), and devotion to Torah, both written and oral, were joyous and seemingly limitless. He wore his broad and deep learning with such an unassuming, unimposing, humble sweetness that all who knew him delighted in finding reasons to query him. His lightning sense of humor and beautiful tenor singing voice enlivened the services he so plainly enjoyed. Adler was accepting, respectful, considerate and gracious to everyone. He believed passionately in egalitarianism and inclusion, always in ways that Halacha could accommodate.

An ardent Zionist, along with his late Israeli-born wife, Nili Sharon Adler (a longtime director of Hebrew Studies at the Cleveland College of Jewish Studies, now Siegal College), Adler wanted everyone to share with him the mission of reclaiming and rebuilding Zion through learning, prayer and devotion to Mitzvot, and by furthering justice and equality.

Moshe Adler was far too modest a man to specify what his “legacy” should be. Had he done so, the congregation believes he would have wanted just what he wanted in all his years with BE-THS: that we be invited, without imposition or assumption, into his world of HaShem and Torah, through the library corner.

Many BE-THS members worked to preserve, assemble, and shelve the books; decorate the library corner; design and procure the plaque; and install everything as a fitting memorial to their accepting, respectful, considerate and gracious beloved Rabbi.

In addition, as another remembrance of Rabbi Adler, BE-THS is in negotiation with a soferet (a female Torah scribe) to have a brand new lighter-weight Torah written in memory of Rabbi Moshe and Nili Sharon Adler. The congregation has coupled the new Torah with a campaign to raise funds to ensure that the small congregation remain viable for the next generation. Donations from the community are welcome for this project, and can be sent to BE-THS, at 3246 Desota Ave., Cleveland Heights, 44118.

Anyone who has questions about the Torah or would like to visit the Pinat Moshe is invited to call or e-mail BE-THS (216-320-9667 or info@bethelheights.org) to request an appointment.