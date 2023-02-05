And the 2023 Best of the Heights awards go to . . .

FutureHeights established its annual Best of the Heights Awards program 18 years ago to recognize the unique attributes of Cleveland Heights and University Heights businesses, and their contributions to the local economy. Voting for this year's winners began Feb. 1 and concluded March 15, with a nearly three-fold increase in participation compared with last year.



FutureHeights, Cleveland Heights’ community development corporation, creates the categories, distributes the survey (in print and online) and tallies the results. It expanded the award categories this year to include trade services.

Winners and runners-up comprise longtime fan favorites, as well as new businesses—or businesses new to the awards.

Nova's Performing Arts, a dance studio owned by Alicia Sloan, won the award for Best Place to Take Kids. In a full-circle twist, Sloan began her training as a child at The Dance Studio on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights.



MOJO World Eats & Drinks won this year’s Best Cleveland Heights Restaurant or Bar. When informed of the prize, owner Michael Herschman said, "The whole MOJO World Eats & Drinks family is extremely grateful and hopes this fine community will continue to support local businesses, eateries and bars. We have a lot to look forward to here in the Heights, and the journey begins with the fine folks who live in the Heights!”

Both Sophie La Gourmande and Nubeigel, situated across the street from each other in the Cedar Lee Business District, garnered many votes and much praise (multiple mentions of "must-try" beet-infused lattes at the former, and perfectly executed bagel chew at the latter), in the category of Best New Cleveland Heights Restaurant or Bar.

For the third year in a row, Bialy's Bagels won Best University Heights Business, followed closely by neighbor Geraci's Restaurant.

“I want to congratulate all of the Best of the Heights winners and encourage people to shop locally,” said Kristine Pagsuyoin, executive director of FutureHeights. “FutureHeights recognizes how important it is to support our small businesses and looks forward to growing our local business outreach programs in the near future.”

A notable takeaway from this year's voting is that Heights residents enjoy a good laugh. In the categories of Best Place to Recharge and Best Place to Pamper Yourself—categories whose results were dominated by salons and yoga studios—a number of respondents named their favorite Heights watering holes.

Winners received awards to display at their businesses, and will be recognized at the FutureHeights May 4 open house event, which the community is invited to attend. Visit (www.futureheights.org/may-the-4th/#.ZEqRmHbMKUk) for details.

Each person who submitted a ballot was entered into a drawing to win one of four gift-certificate packages to Heights businesses. The winners of this year's raffle will be named at the May 4 event.

If you are a Heights business owner who'd like to learn more about the Best of the Heights, and other FutureHeights programs that support the local economy, e-mail jschantz@futureheights.org, or call 216-320-1423.

Without further ado, here are the winners and finalists of the 2023 Best of the Heights Awards:



Best Cleveland Heights Restaurant or Bar:

Winner – MOJO World Eats & Drink

Runner-Up – Tommy’s



Best Cleveland Heights Business (other):

Winner – Green Tara Yoga

Runner-Up - Mac's Backs - Books on Coventry

Best New Cleveland Heights Restaurant or Bar:

Winner – Sophie La Gourmande

Runner-Up - Nubeigel



Best New Cleveland Heights Business (other):

Winner – Lotus Flower Yoga Collective

Runner-Up – Made Cleveland



Best University Heights Business:

Winner – Bialy’s Bagels

Runner-Up – Geraci’s Restaurant



Yummiest Delectables:

Winner – Mitchell’s Fine Chocolates

Runner-Up – Luna Bakery Cafe



Coziest Atmosphere:

Winner – Gigi’s

Runner-Up – Quintana’s Speakeasy



Coolest Vibe:

Winner – Green Tara Yoga

Runner-Up – Sophie La Gourmande



Best Place to Work Out:

Winner – Green Tara Yoga

Runner-Up – Lotus Flower Yoga Collective



Best Place to Get Pampered (hair):

Winner – Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa

Runner-Up – Shawn Paul



Best Place to Get Pampered (nails):

Winner – Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa

Runner-Up – Shawn Paul



Best Place to Get Pampered (other spa services):

Winner – Quintana’s Drama & Dream Spa

Runner-Up – Shawn Paul



Best Place to Recharge:

Winner – Green Tara Yoga

Runner-Up – Lotus Flower Yoga Collective



Best Place to Define Your Style:

Winner – Avalon Exchange

Runner-Up – Passport to Peru



Best Place to Take Kids:

Winner – Nova's Performing Arts

Runner-Up – S’il Vous Play



Best Place to Get Your Car Serviced:

Winner – Washington and Lee Auto Service

Runner-Up – Bryan’s Marathon



Best Plumber:

Winner – Verne & Ellsworth Hann Inc.

Runner-Up – Herb’s Plumbing



Best Electrician:

Winner – Skettle Electric

Runner-Up – Dave’s Electric



Best Carpenter:

Winners (tied) – Eve’s Painting & Home Repair, and Brauer Home Services



Best HVAC Service:

Winner – Verne & Ellsworth Hann Inc.

Runner-Up –Cleveland Boiler Pros



Best House Painter:

Winner – Eve’s Painting & Home Repair

Runner-Up – Sweeney Painting & Decorating



Best Snow Removal/Landscaper:

Winner – Grace Bros. Limited

Runner-Up – Keep Right Landscaping



Best Home Renovation Company:

Winner – Apple Construction

Runner-Up – Harmoni Design + Build, LLC