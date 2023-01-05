Heights EcoFest moves to May

The third annual Heights EcoFest will take place on May 27 at Coventry PEACE Park, noon to 4 p.m. The event aims to raise awareness about local resources available to support and encourage greener and healthier practices.

The EcoFest is organized by Heights Libraries' Coventry Village Branch and the Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT) in partnership with the Coventry Village Special Improvement District (CVSID) and FutureHeights, and is sponsored by Amplify Dispensary on Coventry Road.

“The Heights EcoFest will continue to build on the success of last year’s Sustainability Fair and Eco Fair, but with warmer weather," noted Maggie Kinney, director of the Coventry Village Library. “We are combining both events and moving them from April and October to the last weekend in May, resulting in an expanded number of exhibitors and activities for visitors to enjoy.”

For Mallory Kent, CVSID director, “It is about bringing people together in a fun and engaging setting to be inspired into positive action. It builds and strengthens our sense of community by connecting residents with each other and with all the unique experiences that the Coventry Village Business District has to offer.”

The event welcomes visitors from cities well beyond the Heights’ borders. The event's organizers have found that a heightened awareness of environmental issues affecting Northeast Ohio brings people together with a shared interest to connect and collaborate in finding solutions aimed at creating positive change.

“Another layer that makes EcoFest a unique experience is the inclusion of art and artistic expression inspired by natural themes,” Kinney added. “This year’s theme, 'This Art is for the Birds,' is the brainchild of Robin VanLear, founder of Art Acts, who is partnering with Lake Erie Ink and Artful to bring awareness, through creative experimentation, to the fragility and importance of birds to our natural world.”

The immersive art experience invites children and adults alike to write poetry, explore sidewalk chalk art, and craft birds from upcycled materials while learning why and how to care for them. A parade showcasing the artwork will start at 2:30 p.m.

The lineup of exhibitors and partners is extensive and organized into three categories: Sustainable Living, Healthy Living, and Eco Kids.

The event will also feature performances by local artists, healthy and sustainably sourced food for purchase, bike rides, yoga, and cardio-dancing in the park.

Goodwill Industries will set up a donations collection zone, where residents and visitors will be welcome to drop off clothing, toys, household items, and electronics. Through a network of local partners, the donations will be re-used, refurbished, upcycled or recycled, depending on their condition.

For more information and a complete list of exhibitors and partners, visit www.chgreenteam.org.