CH poet's new book coming in May

Cleveland Heights resident Tom Raithel's new book of poetry, This Easy Falling, will be published at the end of May.

The collection comprises poems Raithel wrote between 2015 and 2022, before an accident paralyzed him. In July 2022, Raithel slipped in a hotel shower and broke his neck. The accident left him a quadriplegic.

The power of words continues to strengthen Raithel as he recovers and rebuilds his life.

“The accident made me more appreciative for the power of poetry of others,” Raithel said. “I’m grateful to still be able to release this book, which means so much to me.”

“I hope readers will find the book challenging and a comfort to the soul,” said Raithel. “I use the language of the seasons and everyday experience to tell the story of birth, aging, change, loss, and joy.”

Lori Martin, poetry editor of "Midwest Quarterly," wrote of Raithel's new collection: “Tom Raithel’s poetry occupies space in the here and now, but slips always into the ineffable. There’s a stunning sense of the beauty of the world and its reverberations in the soul. His technical facility is remarkable.”

Raithel's first poetry collection was titled Dark Leaves, Strange Light. His poems have appeared in "The Southern Review," "Midwest Quarterly," "Atlanta Review," "Nimrod" and "Comstock Review."

Advance orders for This Easy Falling can be placed with the publisher, Finishing Line Press (http://finishinglinepress.com/), and will ship May 26. The book will be available from other booksellers, including Mac's Backs, in June.