Celebrate We are Noble May 19–21

We Are Noble 2023, the May 19–21 celebration of the people and places in the Noble Road neighborhoods of Cleveland Heights, will kick off on Friday, May 19, 6–8 p.m., with NobleFest, the Noble Elementary School family fun fair, on the school grounds. Kids will have the opportunity to enjoy games and activities with friends.

The complete weekend schedule for May 19, 20 and 21 is unfolding at www.nobleneighbors.com. There, Noble neighborhood residents, businesses and institutions can find information about We Are Noble 2023.

Heights residents from other neighborhoods are invited to join in the celebration to discover new features of the neighborhood; explore its parks, business districts and eclectic houses; and meet new people.

All Noble neighborhood residents are invited to host a yard sale at their homes. Businesses and institutions are invited to showcase their products, services and missions by offering special sales, giveaways, food and performances. Real estate agents will hold open houses throughout the Noble neighborhood.



A returning special feature is a seedling plant sale on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. until noon, at Noble Gardeners' Market at the corner of Noble and Roanoke roads, one block north of Monticello Boulevard. Neighbors will sell seeds they harvested last fall, seedling vegetable plants they started growing at home, and flowering plants divided from their backyard perennials. Buyers are encouraged to plant their own backyard vegetable plants and enjoy summer flavors grown just outside their own backdoors.



The Noble Gardeners' Market's full selling season runs August through September, when all of the backyard and community garden abundance is ripening. Anyone is welcome to be a seller at the market, both at the May 20 seedling sale and during the August-September selling season. Sellers should bring their own tables or ground cloths, and be prepared to make change for customers. To learn more about the market, visit www.nobleneighbors.com/noble-gardeners-market.html.