Gould resigns from UH City Council

University Heights Council Member Justin Gould resigned from council at its April 17 meeting.

Elected to a four-year term which commenced Jan. 1, 2020, Gould chaired council's Safety Committee and served on its Finance, Service and Utilities, and Economic Development committees (serving on the latter as an alternate).

An April 18 press release, posted at www.universityheights.com, invites University Heights residents interested in filling the council vacancy to submit a letter of interest and résumé by Friday, April 28, 4:30 p.m. They can be e-mailed to kthomas@universityheights.com, or sent to University Heights City Hall, c/o Clerk of Council Kelly M. Thomas, 2300 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights, Ohio, 44118.

According to the University Heights city charter, council members have 30 days in which to fill a council vacancy. If they are unable to do so, the mayor will make the appointment.

The appointee will serve out the remainder of the unexpired term, through the end of 2023. The seat will be on the ballot this November.

In his resignation remarks, Gould reflected on his recent path, from initial discussions with Vice Mayor Michele Weiss and Mayor Brennan regarding serving on council, to helping make University Heights a "more equitable and safe place to live," to feeling it was "increasingly difficult to differentiate dissent from dysfunction."

Next, Gould's path will take him to North Carolina, for a life with a "southern gentleman" to whom he recently became engaged.

"Service to this lovely city has also offered joys and helped me grow," said Gould. "Thank you for the incredible honor of serving as your council person. I wish you safety and prosperity."

Mayor Brennan announced Gould's resignation in his April 21 e-newsletter.