Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 3-26-23

MARCH 28, 2023, work session

MetroHealth Partnership update

Community Learning Centers update

Present were President Beverly Wright, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, James Posch, and Jodi Sourini. Also present was Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby. Treasurer Scott Gainer was absent.

Nancy Peppler, supervisor of community and school partnerships, introduced two programs under her department, the MetroHealth Partnership and Community Learning Centers.

Katie Davis Bellany, MetroHealth’s executive director of community and corporate health, gave an overview of the progress and goals of the collaboration between MetroHealth and the district. A major focus was the opening and use of the Wellness Center located at the high school. District students, families of students, and staff may use the center.

Community Learning Centers (CLCs) update

Kristiaun Copez-Minor, CLC organizer, gave an update on the Noble Elementary CLC progress. Community and family surveys highlighted community-identified goals of fun activities, exercise opportunities, and tutoring. Examples of activities that have taken place at Noble are weekly fun Fridays during the summer, exercise classes, and after school activities. Many of the vendors hired for the activities are Noble families.

Sabrina Ollie, newly hired CLC organizer for Oxford, shared her ideas for Oxford. She is particularly interested in helping with an end-of-year celebration, a back-to-school extravaganza, and the nutritional needs of the community.

LWV Observer: Robin Koslen.

