Heights groups to host multiple Earth Month events on April 23

On Sunday, April 23, neighborhood groups across Cleveland Heights will be hosting cleanups and beautification projects, followed by informal social gatherings.

Residents and businesses are invited to participate by joining one of the events listed below, or by hosting their own event in their Heights neighborhood.

The goal of the April 23 clean-up initiative is to pair community service with community-building through environmental awareness and stewardship, in celebration of Earth Month. The initiative is sponsored by FutureHeights, Coventry Neighborhood Group, and Cleveland Heights Green Team (CHGT).

Planned activities include:



Cain Park Clean Up, 2–5 p.m., organized by Friends of Cain Park: Meet at the Cain Park ticket office. A social gathering at BottleHouse Brewery will follow the cleanup.



Coventry Neighborhood Beautification, 2–5 p.m., organized by Coventry Neighborhood Group: Meet at Pekar Park. The post-beautification social event will take place at Coventry Village Library.



Forest Hill Park Clean Up, 2–5 p.m., organized by Friends of Forest Hill: Meet at the west side of the CH Community Center, on Superior Road.

Lake View Cemetery Perimeter, 2–5 p.m., organized by CHGT: Meet at the Marathon station at Mayfield and Coventry roads. The social event after will take place at Taco Roosters.

Millikin Woods Clean Up, noon to 3 p.m., organized by the Millikin Neighborhood Group: Meet at Millikin Playground.

Oxford Community Garden Spruce Up, 2–5 p.m., organized by the Oxford Community Garden: Meet at Oxford Elementary School.

To learn how to host your own event, visit www.chgreenteam.org/events/heights-spring-clean-up-social.