Wiffleball tourney will benefit Heights baseball

The Heights community is invited to participate in the first annual wiffleball tournament, to benefit Heights High baseball. The tournament will be held on the turf field at Denison Park on Sunday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone is welcome to create a team and register. Teams can comprise four to six players of any age and ability.

There are two divisions for which teams can register, depending on how competitive a team may be: There is an open bracket for the young or for anyone who is feeling less competitive, and an over-14 bracket.

Food will be available for purchase at the tournament, as will raffle tickets for chances to win gift baskets.

The $60 registration will benefit the Heights Baseball Boosters. The booster club supports the high school's three baseball teams by funding everything from pizza lunch on field cleanup days to the charter bus that takes the teams on their every-other-year spring-break trips to Florida. This year, the boosters goal is to purchase new, permanent bleachers for the home field.

To register, go to https://tournifyapp.com/live/chuh23/signup.