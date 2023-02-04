Traffic-calming plan underway for Noble Elementary

Traffic around Noble Elementary School is a major concern for the neighborhood, particularly when children are dropped off in the morning and picked up in the afternoon.

Principal Patrick Carpenter has worked with Mayor Kahlil Seren to define the issues and open up communication with residents of Parkdale and Montevista roads, and of the short section of Ardoon Street that connects them.

In January and February, the mayor held two meetings with neighbors of Noble Elementary School. Though small numbers of residents turned out, the mayor made certain all who attended had an opportunity to express their thoughts. Speeding on the streets was identified as a big factor contributing to the feeling that students could be harmed.

At the end of each meeting, the mayor established that a majority of attendees approved of one-way traffic around the school during designated times or during school hours. That would enable the left lane to allow through traffic to pass the cars in the right lane, adjacent to the school, dropping off and picking up students.

To augment the one-way streets plan, participants suggested adding tools such as new signage with flashing warning lights, and stop signs for the corner of Montevista and Ardoon.

As of Feb. 25, there are stop signs at that intersection.

Because implementing any plan will require extra attention from school parents, staff, the police department and city administration, the mayor and Principal Carpenter are considering a pilot program that could begin when students return from spring break.

Cleveland Heights City Council's Public Safety and Health Committee meets the third Monday of each month. Its next meeting is April 17, at 10 a.m.