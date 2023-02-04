Mobius fundraiser celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

Mobius, formerly known as RoxArts and REAP, has planned a fun-filled event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, and to raise money for the organization. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6, at 6 p.m., at the B-Side Lounge in Coventry Village.

Proceeds benefit Mobius, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, whose mission is to create opportunities for K–8 students in the Cleveland Heights–University Heights City School District to engage in creative and critical thinking that extends and enriches the curriculum.

The name change—from RoxArts and REAP to Mobius—occurred in 2022. The organization’s board of directors believed the change was needed to indicate the continuity of arts programming from elementary school through the middle-school grades.

The new name comes from the Möbius strip—a continuous strip of paper with a half twist. The organization works to eliminate boundaries and create opportunities for all students. The expanded scope is meant to inspire and serve more students, and means a greater ability to provide equitable educational opportunities throughout the CH-UH school district.

Doors open for the May 6 event at 6 p.m., and an auction will begin at 8 p.m. The event is for those 21 and older. General admission tickets are $40; $25 for CH-UH faculty and staff. The ticket includes heavy hors d'oeuvres, beer, wine, music and dancing to popular hip-hop tunes. Tt purchase tickets, go to mobiuschuh.org/events.

Mobius most recently funded workshops with local artist Debbie Apple-Presser. She worked with Kelley Wachhaus, art teacher at Monticello Middle School, and students to create paper tea-light lanterns for Chinese New Year celebrations. Mobius has plans to provide a new pottery kiln for Monticello Middle School.

With continued generous support, Mobius hopes to provide valuable arts and science experiences for students throughout the district.