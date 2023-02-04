Join forces with FutureHeights at May 4 open house

FutureHeights, Cleveland Heights' nonprofit Community Development Corporation, will showcase its recent updates and upcoming programs at an open house event on Thursday, May 4, 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Many will recognize the special significance attributed to May 4th—May the fourth be with you—by the iconic line from "Star Wars"—“May the force be with you."

Kristine Pagsuyoin, executive director of FutureHeights, explained that, for this even, the “force” relates to the mission and values of FutureHeights, in "representing the strength or energy exerted to cause motion or change."

"I think of the force as a positive light energy that some people possess; something special, that sets them apart from everyone else," said Pagsuyoin.

"FutureHeights has been fortunate to work with many residents, community leaders, and organizations that possess this ability, this 'force,' that supports FutureHeights. We would not exist as a driving force of social and economic development without the meaningful engagement of the people who support us and our mission: to ensure a vibrant and sustainable future for the communities of Cleveland Heights and University Heights.

"It is the force and support of people in the community that provides FutureHeights with the foundation that enables it to oversee the rehabilitation of vacant houses, publish the Heights Observer, develop neighborhood leaders, provide mini-grants to individuals and groups wanting to improve their community, and produce large, fun, citywide events, like the Music Hop each September."

Everyone in the Heights Community is invited to attend the May 4 gathering.

Meet and mingle with FutureHeights staff and board members, and other residents and stakeholders, in the organization's newly spruced up office space.

It will be an evening filled with food, prizes and special announcements, and an opportunity to learn more about how you can add your “force” to supporting FutureHeights' mission, and the community.

FutureHeights is located in the Coventry PEACE Campus building (formally Coventy Elementary School), at 2843 Washington Blvd.