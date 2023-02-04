Community conversation will explore 'Our Public Schools' on April 26

Heights community members, including students, parents, and district alumni, teachers and staff, are invited and encouraged to participate in the first Crowdsourced Conversations forum of 2023, on the topic of “Our Public Schools.”

The event, organized by FutureHeights and Reaching Heights, and in partnership with other community groups and organizations, will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 7–8:30 p..m, at Heights High (13263 Cedar Road).

Attendees will participate in small group discussions geared toward discovering what actions (small, medium, or large) everyday residents can take to "be the change they wish to see" in the community, especially related to public education.

Every small group will have a facilitator to help guide the conversation and a notetaker to record ideas as they emerge. After the event, participants will receive a copy of their group's notes and have the opportunity to stay connected to others whom they met on event night.

The discussion questions will be generated from data collected in the communitywide survey on the topic of “Our Public Schools” that was widely shared in the Heights throughout the month of March.

Additionally, a resource page highlighting event takeaways and action steps will be created for the FutureHeights website by the discussion group participants and event organizers.

This free event is in-person only. Masks will be optional. Advance registration is encouraged. To reserve a spot, visit www.futureheights.org/cc23-our-public-schools/. For additional information, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org.