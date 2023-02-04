Baldwin Wallace showcase returns to Beaumont May 5

Right now, Baldwin Wallace University's music theater seniors are preparing a showcase for agents, bookers and promoters in New York City.

By the time they perform in Manhattan in mid-April, they will have spent six months creating and rehearsing an original, exciting, tightly choreographed, non-stop theatrical production. It's designed to showcase each student, in front of the casting directors who have the power to put them on stage in regional touring productions, on cruise ships, in TV shows and movies, and on the Broadway stage.

On Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m., the Baldwin Wallace seniors will reprise their showcase at Beaumont School in Cleveland Heights. And at the end, this group of students—who’ve been together for four grueling years—will join hands and take a final bow as musical theater students, poised to start the next chapter of their lives as professional actors, singers and dancers.



Tickets are $20 and can be ordered online at https://tinyurl.com/BW2023-Beaumont . For group sales, e-mail bhennes@gmail.com.

The Baldwin Wallace Music Theater Senior Showcase is presented by JWP Productions and Beaumont School.