UH connects eligible seniors with transportion service

University Heights City Council recently renewed its contract with Senior Transportation Connection (STC), enabling the service to continue to be available to adult city residents who are 60 or older, or disabled.

All clients or personal care attendants must be registered to use the service. Call 216-265-1489 to request an STC registration be sent, or download it from the STC website, ridestc.org.

Once a resident's registration application is approved, STC is available to transport that individual to medical appointments, senior centers, grocery stores, and more.

STC’s goal is to keep passengers connected to their community activities, medical care and hot meals with friends. STC can accommodate wheelchairs, walkers and other mobility devices. If using a wheelchair, the client must have a ramp at his or her residence. Personal care attendants can accompany clients who need their assistance.

STC's drivers escort passengers door-to-door to ensure safety and provide a personal touch. They will help with up to five bags on shopping trips, and their training in how to keep riders safe includes learning how to assist those who use a walker, cane or wheelchair. Drivers also are certified in CPR, and complete the National Safety Council Defensive Driving training module.

To reserve a ride, clients speak to a real person in STC's Cleveland-based call center.

Once approved, clients may make reservations for trips three days or more in advance. The service is available weekdays only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Because local governments, including University Heights, subsidize most of the cost of the trip, STC is able to keep its fees low. Currently, there is a total fare of $6 ($3 each way) per trip.

STC also accepts charitable donations and grants to help cover its services’ costs.

STC was founded in 2005, after Cuyahoga County transportation providers began exploring coordination and shared services.

The nonprofit STC received initial funding through Mt. Sinai Health Care Foundation, Cleveland Foundation, United Way Senior Success Vision Council, Jewish Community Federation’s Community Services for Older Adults, Saint Luke’s Foundation, Deaconess Community Foundation, the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Cleveland, and others.