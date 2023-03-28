Student art show returns to library

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District’s Creative Heights Art Show has returned to Heights Libraries Lee Road branch. The show will run through April 15.

The exhibition of student art features hundreds of pieces, created by students in kindergarten through grade 12, working in diverse media, including pencil and chalk drawings, photography, sculpture, pottery, painting, textiles, printmaking, and metals (jewelry).

“The skill and creativity these kids put into their work is incredible,” said Youth Services Manager Sam Lapides. “You can tell that the art teachers in the district really inspire their students.”

The library last hosted the show in 2019. The COVID epidemic prevented the show from taking place for the next three years, 2020–22.

“We are really happy the show is back,” said Lapides. “The staff love it, the kids love it, and it encourages families to come in to the library who may not have been here since the COVID shutdowns.”

The artwork is displayed throughout the building—in the main lobby, the teen and children's rooms, and in the HKIC Art Gallery.

The Lee Road branch, at 2345 Lee Road, is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, 1–5 p.m.