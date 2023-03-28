Register now for Reaching Heights' benefit 'Bee'

Does seeing misspelled words make you cringe? Do you sometimes suppress the urge to spellcheck your coworkers’ emails? Or, are you an average speller but a phenomenal supporter of the Heights community and its public schools?

The annual Reaching Heights Spelling Bee is a perfect way to support Heights public schools while also having fun. This spelling bee for adults is silly, campy, and nerdy in the best possible ways.

Registration is now open for this year's Bee, to be held on Wednesday, May 10, at the Heights High auditorium.

At the Bee, teams of three work together to correctly spell one word in each round, while also taking part in fun traditions that make the annual event a "honey-sweet" time for spellers and spectators alike.

Contestants wear creative costumes, sport "punny" team names, and even sing their answers to earn spelling mulligans.

The longtime lineup features die-hard spellers representing law firms, city councils, mayors, business districts, arts organizations, neighborhood groups, churches, libraries, universities, and PTAs, each seeking to dethrone the prior year's reigning champions. What unites a team can be as simple as a love of spelling, community, and public education.

Reaching Heights (www.reachingheights.org) brings together community resources to create high-quality student programming and fund grants for CH-UH teachers and student groups. As its signature fundraiser, the Bee plays an essential part in helping Reaching Heights achieve its mission and goals, while celebrating the CH-UH school district's excellent education and commitment to student success.

Nearly 90% of the funds raised by the annual Reaching Heights Spelling Bee comes from the $500 team registration fees. While many teams raise the registration fee themselves, Reaching Heights also connects teams who can’t reach that amount with community resources to ensure that everyone who wants to participate can do so.

If you know two other spellers ready to join you as a team, you can register online now, at www.reachingheights.org/spelling-bee-registration. Or, if you want to be part of the event but don’t yet have two other people to make up a team, send an e-mail to jen@reachingheights.org, and Reaching Heights will help connect you with other spellers to form a team.