Spring Break Arts Camp begins March 27

Artful Cleveland, in the Coventry PEACE Campus, will offer a Spring Break Arts Camp, March 27–31, for students in grades 8 through 12.

The camp, held in the Art Acts studio on the ground floor of Artful, will focus on a variety of arts, from visual arts and movement to playwriting and poetry.

Among the artists/mentors who will lead the camp activities are Eric Coble, playwright; Raja Freeman, poet; Diana Sette, interdisciplinary artist; and Story Rhinehart Cadiz, mixed-media artist, choreogapher and poet.

The camp still has room for additional students. The cost is $225 for the week; financial aid is available, and a "Pay What You Can" plan is in place.

For additional information, visit the Artful Cleveland Facebook page (www.facebook.com/artfulcleveland), the Artful website (artfulcleveland.org), or send an e-mail to artacts_ltd@outlook.com.

High school students attending the camp will have the opportunity to apply for paid internships for a series of six family workshops, beginning April 15, and for summer youth camps that will begin in June.

The entire project will lead up to an original, outdoor theater production, "This Art is For the Birds," coming in July. Follow Artful on Facebook and check the website to stay up to date on all the details.