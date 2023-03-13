March 14 forum will consider COVID's impact on Heights schools

On March 14, 6–8 p.m., a community forum will explore "Cleveland Heights-University Heights Schools and COVID – Achievements and Needs."

The forum will take place at the Heights High cafeteria, at 13263 Cedar Road.

The forum's panel will comprise CH-UH City School District teachers, counselors, and administrators who will speak from their professional experiences and perspectives, uniquely grounded in the Heights’ schools.

Each panelist will speak for about five minutes and take written questions from the audience.

The program is free and open to the public. It is presented by the League of Women Voters of Greater Cleveland (LWVGC), Heights Libraries, FutureHeights, Reaching Heights, and the CH-UH PTA.

Additional information is available on the LWVGC website: lwvgreatercleveland.org.

The forum will be recorded, and available for later viewing on the LWVGC YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@lwvgreaterchleveland.