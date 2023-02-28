Register now for summer music camp

Registration is now open for Reaching Heights' Summer Music Camp, June 12–17. This year's camp will be held at Cleveland Heights High School.

It is open to 85 young musicians, in grades six through eight, who live in the CH-UH City School District, and who have at least two years of experience playing an instrument.

The camp fee is $200, and scholarship support is available.

The one-week camp will bring together local musicians and music educators to create a fun music-immersion experience.

Each day, camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Campers participate in two orchestra rehearsals, a master class and sectional rehearsal, and a chamber group rehearsal. They develop their understanding of music theory in small groups, and explore new musical interests, such as jazz, percussion, ukulele or choir. Somehow, there is also time in each day for lunch, outdoor play, and arts and crafts.

The camp music director is Dan Heim, director of orchestras for the Heights schools. A large team of music professionals provide expert instruction, including district music teachers Tamar Gray, Kym Carter, and Daniel Hershman-Rossi, former district instrumental experts Pam Adamson and Katie Holaway, and 10 additional instrument specialists. They are supported by Heights High musicians who mentor campers and bring enthusiasm and energy to each jam-packed day.

In one intensive week, the campers and music educators affirm every person's ability to learn and work together toward a challenging common goal.

At the end of the week, the campers will perform in a chamber group recital on Friday afternoon, June 16, and in the finale concert on Saturday morning, June 17. The public is invited to attend both performances.

This is a popular camp that fills quickly with returning campers. Families can sign up their young musicians online now, at www.reachingheights.org. For paper applications, call Reaching Heights at 216-932-5110, or send an e-mail to krista@reachingheights.org.