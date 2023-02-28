Noble library preps for May renovation

Heights Libraries will soon be significantly expanding its Noble Neighborhood branch. The planned renovation will double the size of the heavily used building, allowing the library to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.



The branch will be closed beginning Sunday, April 16. The renovation is expected to last roughly a year (through May 2024), with a groundbreaking tentatively scheduled for May 2023.

The expansion's design, created by architectural design company Bostwick Design Partnership and landscape design company McKnight & Sergeant, was approved by the Cleveland Heights Planning Commission, Board of Architectural Review, and Board of Zoning Appeals on Jan. 19.



The design is the result of input from both library staff and community members, gathered at six community events over the course of roughly a year, from March 2021 through October 2022.



“Since our last renovation of the Noble branch, in 2011, the building has grown more and more crowded, bursting at the seams some days with people of all ages,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “We realized the best way to serve our Noble Neighborhood residents was to expand the building, but we also knew we needed to listen to our community members and staff to see what they needed in an expanded building.”

Noble Neighborhood Library's services have continued to expand to meet the needs of the significant refugee population living nearby, and the increasing numbers of teens and children who spend time at the branch during after school hours. Computers in the adult, teen, and children’s areas are in constant use.

Doubling the size of the library will accommodate larger, and better separated, areas for children, teens, and adults. Outdoor spaces with seating will be added, as will public meeting rooms. The original, historic Walker & Weeks building will be left intact.

During the library's closure, limited services will continue to be provided in the neighborhood at two satellite locations: A small space at the BNH Building at 2940 Noble Road, open during limited hours, will contain public computers, holds shelves, circulation and reference services, and a small collection of materials to check out; after-school programs will be offered at Disciples Christian Church, 3663 Mayfield Road, on a regular basis, beginning in April.

The BNH building is a roughly 10-minute walk or 2-minute drive from the Noble Branch. Disciples Christian Church is a roughly 18-minute walk or 3-minute drive. Both locations are close to public transit stops on Mayfield Road.

All Noble Neighborhood Library staff will remain employed by Heights Libraries, and those not working at satellite locations will work at other branches.

Programs will continue to be listed online at heightslibrary.org, and in Heights Libraries' Check Us Out publication.



For detailed information about the renovation, including drawings of the building’s design and landscaping, visit heightslibrary.org.