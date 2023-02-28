New signs are finally coming to University Heights

After implementing a new brand and logo back in 2018, University Heights will finally see the corresponding signs installed across the city this year.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said. “But the prototypes look amazing, and I’m confident residents will feel the signs were worth the wait.”

Partial prototypes of the signs were delivered to UH City Hall last month. The signs for the city's major gateways will feature the four-color University Heights logo, built with transparent colored acrylic. The stained glass and mosaic effect will make the signs unique compared to any other municipal signs in Northeast Ohio.

Phase I of the sign program will include 20 signs to be installed at the city's gateway locations, as well as at Walter Stinson Community Park.

“The focus of the sign program in this phase is on brand expression and identification of the city’s footprint,” said Gina Gerken of Guide Studio, part of the team that developed the city's logo and branding, approved by UH City Council in October 2018.

Assuming there are no supply chain issues, Brennan said the signs will be fabricated and installed this year.

In this phase of the sign program, University Heights aims to better identify Cedar Center South, as well as the South Taylor and Cedar Road intersections, as being part of University Heights.

In addition, the program will give University Heights a stronger presence coming from I-271, and as the home of John Carroll University.

New signs for Purvis Park and City Hall will come in a future phase of the sign project.