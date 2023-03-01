March 2 forum introduces state legislators

The Heights Coalition for Public Education will host a forum on March 2, at Cleveland Heights High School, to welcome and introduce the newly elected state officials who represent the Heights.

The public officials invited to attend are state Rep. Juanita Brent (District 22), state Rep. Daniel Troy (District 23), state Sen. Kent Smith (District 23), and state Board of Education (BOE) member Thomas Jackson (District 10).

Presentations will begin at 7:15 p.m., in the Heights High cafeteria. The forum's emphasis will be on public education. Community members attending the event will have the opportunity to ask questions, as will the public officials.

Prior to the forum, tours of Heights High's new Heights Wellness Center will be conducted, 6:30–7 p.m.

Every decade, following the release of the U.S. Census, legislative districts are redrawn. Thus, candidates elected in November 2022 represent newly defined districts. The boundaries of the state legislative and BOE districts that include Cleveland Heights and University Heights are new, as are the officials who now represent them.

The event's other sponsors include the CH-UH BOE, Richmond Heights BOE, Reaching Heights, Cleveland Heights Teachers Union, League of Women Voters - Heights Chapter, and Northeast Ohio Friends of Public Education.

Cleveland Heights High School is located at 13263 Cedar Road. The main entrance is off the parking lot on the east side of the building.