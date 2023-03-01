LEI to host fundraising tournament

If you love word games, you will love this news: After a four-year hiatus, Lake Erie Ink (LEI) is inviting you to hone your wordplay skills and join the 11th Annual Giant Bananagrams, tournament at Cleveland Heights High School, on Saturday, March 18, 1–4 p.m.

Bananagrams is a game that encourages creative thinking, collaboration, and teamwork. For the LEI tournament, the stakes are amplified with a 30-foot x 30-foot board and a live emcee. Teams of five will compete. To register and participate, each team must raise $500.

To learn how to set up a team and raise the registration fee, go to LEI’s Give Butter page, https://givebutter.com/aeTGtH, for a short how-to video guide through the process. The deadline for registering is March 11.

The tournament, which began as a way to promote literacy, language, and fun, has become a unique community event for people of all ages. Also making a return this year is the All Things Banana Haiku Contest.

The following businesses have made donations for prizes, raffles, and more: Dobama Theatre, Made Cleveland, Music Box Supper Club, the Goodtime III, Mac Backs Books, Talespinner Theater, and others.

All proceeds from this interactive community-building event will support LEI's programs for young people, including LEI’s upcoming Summer Ink. For more information about LEI’s summer programs, go to lakeerieink.org/register.