FutureHeights names Pagsuyoin executive director

After an extensive search process, the FutureHeights Board of Directors is pleased to announce that it has named Kristine Pagsuyoin its new executive director.

In assuming the role, on Feb. 6, Pagsuyoin will now manage all day-to-day operations for FutureHeights, leading staff and programming, as well as marketing and fundraising efforts.

Pagsuyoin's leadership and housing background, combined with a passion for community engagement and community building, will further advance the mission of FutureHeights. She brings a breadth of experience to her new leadership role.

“I have lived in the county since the late '90s and have always loved and admired Cleveland Heights for its beautiful houses, culture and especially its residents who are dedicated to making Cleveland Heights a great place to live," said Pagsuyoin.

She is passionate about public service, especially as it relates to access to affordable housing and preservation, and community development and engagement.

"I believe local organizations can have the greatest impact on the day-to-day lives of people and can be utilized effectively to improve a community and quality of life," Pagsuyoin noted.

Prior to joining FutureHeights, Pagsuyoin recently served as the Housing and Building Commissioner for the Village of Newburgh Heights. Her experience there reflects her strength as a collaborative leader who created a strong team that solved problems for constituents and worked strategically to strengthen the organization. Pagsuyoin is known for engaging residents, businesses, organizations, and public officials in advancing a shared goal of social justice and economic vibrancy for the community.

Pagsuyoin is an organizational development, public administration, community engagement, and education professional with diverse expertise in leadership roles within multi-faceted local government, civic and nonprofit organizations. She is skilled at conducting community outreach, base building, training, education, and leadership development, and has an excellent record of working alongside civic leaders and elected officials to facilitate public initiatives.

Pagsuyoin earned a Master of Education from DePaul University in Chicago, and an undergraduate degree in communication from the University of Akron.

She has lived in Lakewood for more than 20 years with her husband and two children. Pagsuyoin is a lover of books, flea markets, the arts, hiking, travel, and, of course, her 4-year-old dog, Finn.