Coventry PEACE tenants sign new leases

Almost a year to the date after their former leasing arrangement with Heights Libraries expired in December 2021, the tenants of the former Coventry School building have signed new leases to stay in the building, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The library owns the building and the adjacent Coventry PEACE Park.

All of the tenants that were in the building at the end of 2021 will be staying for at least another 18 months, with an option to renew for an additional term: Lake Erie Ink, Reaching Heights, Artful, Grace Communion Church, Building Bridges, Coventry PEACE Inc., the Singers Club, the CH Teachers Union, and FutureHeights.

While Heights Libraries owns the former elementary school, property management and leasing of the building is now handled by Cresco-Playhouse Square Property Management, which facilitates repairs, cleaning, and administrative tasks such as finding new tenants for vacant spaces and collecting rent.

“We are so pleased to be moving forward,” said Heights Libraries Director Nancy Levin. “We hope to continue to partner with the tenants on free community programs like the Pekar Park Comics Fest and others, but are thrilled that we can now put more of our time and energy into improving the PEACE Park and playground, which is an important asset for the Coventry neighborhood and the city.”

Heights Libraries’ foundation, The Fund for the Future of Heights Libraries, has started fundraising to the replace the Coventry PEACE Park playground, which has reached the end of its useful life. Conceptual plans for the new playground pay homage to the current playground, while creating new, creative spaces. Details about the park and playground renovation can be found on the library’s website, heightslibrary.org.