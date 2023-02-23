Heights Arts presents 2023 Close Encounters series

Heights Arts announces the return of its Close Encounters chamber music series with five concerts: the first is Feb. 26, the subsequent concerts will take place on March 26, April 30, May 21, and June 25. Each of the Sunday afternoon concerts begin at 3 p.m.

This popular series is known for its world-class performances, featuring Cleveland Orchestra musicians and locally acclaimed ensembles performing in unique settings that create intimacy between the audience and musicians.



Heights Arts Executive Director Rachel Bernstein commented, “After a hiatus due to the pandemic, I am excited to present our 16th Close Encounters season featuring four performances with outstanding musicians from the Cleveland Orchestra, and an additional performance by the critically acclaimed Alla Boara ensemble. The series, planned with our new artistic director Dane Johansen and our talented music community team, is sure to deliver both the excellence we have shared from prior series performances, and a new twist as we introduce our audience to the incredible talent of local ensembles not previously featured. Of course, all of these performances will be heard up close and personal—in the beautiful, intimate settings so generously provided by loyal homeowners and venues.”



Composers featured are: Feb. 26 - Caroline Shaw, Haydn, and Mendelssohn; March 26 - Mozart, Stravinsky, and Britten; April 30 - Bartok and Brahms; May 21 - Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Sibeliu; and June 25 - modern takes on Italian folk music.



A Close Encounters five-concert subscription is $255/Heights Arts members $215. Individual concerts are $60/Heights Arts members $51.

Close Encounters performances sell out, so order early for guaranteed seats. For more information, visit https://www.heightsarts.org/.