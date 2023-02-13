Fairfax Cabaret returns on Feb. 24

After a three-year hiatus, the Fairfax Elementary School PTA's Cabaret fundraiser will return on Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m., and take place at the Heights High auditorium.

Students in kindergarten through grade five will showcase their wide-ranging talents for family and community members.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for a pre-event dinner catered by Eugene's, which is owned and operated by Mike and Annie Schoen, a Fairfax family. There will be three meal options and sides, with prices ranging from $8 to $9. Tickets for the cabaret are $20 for the front row, and $10 for all other seats, and may be purchased online at www.fairfaxpta.org.

Raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the event. Entrants will have a chance to win raffle baskets filled with donations from local businesses.

The Fairfax community invites friends and neighbors to join in a night of fun, food, and entertainment. All proceeds will benefit Fairfax PTA.

The PTA's mission is to support the Fairfax school community, and nurture the whole child by fostering academic success and family engagement. The PTA provides classroom materials, volunteer tutors, field trip funds, family events, after-school enrichment and scholarships.