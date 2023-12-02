Mayor returns Boyd to CH City Council

On Feb. 10, Cleveland Heights Mayor Kahlil Seren announced his appointment of former CH Council Member and former state Rep. Janine Boyd to city council. She will serve out the unexpired term of Josie Moore, who resigned from council on Dec. 16. That term ends on Dec. 31, 2023; the seat will be on the ballot this November.

The mayor's announcement came after the six Cleveland Heights City Council members failed to appoint a seventh.

The city charter stipulates that council has 45 days in which to fill a council vacancy, once it has voted to accept a council member's resignation. Council voted to accept Moore's resignation on Dec. 21, giving council members until Feb. 4 to appoint someone.

In his e-mail announcing that Boyd would be returning to CH City Council, Seren wrote, "Ms. Boyd was the only candidate that received a motion to appoint from City Council during their appointment process. When we truly believe in someone, we speak up and endorse them unequivocally. My decision to appoint Representative Boyd to the seat vacated by my colleague Josie Moore included thoughtful consideration of what we lost with her exit and what we stand to gain in a new member." (Three council members supported Boyd's bid to be appointed; three did not.)

Boyd previously served on CH City Council (2012–2015) before being elected in November 2014 to represent District 9 in the Ohio State House (2015–2022). In the House, she replaced her mother, Rep. Barbara Boyd, who did not seek re-election due to term limits.

Janine Boyd was first appointed to city council in October 2012, and, in 2013, ran unopposed to serve out the remainder of the unexpired two-year term. In February 2015, city council appointed now-Mayor Seren to serve out Boyd's unexpired council term.

Boyd was one of 26 applicants for the council seat; six withdrew during the process, leaving a field of 20.

In her application, Boyd cited the continuing influence of her mother, who also served on CH City Council: "I understand this application might surprise some. It honestly surprises me. My mom, the Honorable Barbara H. Boyd, departed from this earthly plane November 5th, 2022. She gave so much to this city, and this city gave her a lot back. I can not walk or drive down a street without seeing her warm face, or hearing her wise and unforgettable words. She taught me everything I know about serving others through policy and practice, and leading with strength and humility. I believe this unforeseen opportunity, if it is meant for me, might give me a chance to honor and celebrate her life by continuing to serve Cleveland Heights and all of our neighbors, even as I continue to grieve her passing."