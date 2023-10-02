Cleveland Heights-University Heights Board of Education meeting highlights 1-23-23

JANUARY 24, 2023, work session

Career and technical education (CTE) update

Funding sources for CTE

Present were President Beverly Wright, Dan Heintz, Malia Lewis, and James Posch. Jodi Sourini was not present. Also present were Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby and Treasurer Scott Gainer.

District staff presented an update on the CTE program. The board expressed concern about the CTE program and whether it is meeting expectations. They extensively discussed the state assessments of programs, student performance, student placement, and industry credentials acquired. They had concerns about how the data are presented, both from the state and in the school district, and how to generate greater student interest. Additional details can be found on the BoardDocs page on the board of education web page (see below).

The Heights district is part of a CTE consortium with four other districts: Bedford, Shaker Heights, Maple Heights, and Warrensville Heights.

Mr. Gainer reported on funding sources for CTE. The state sends funds for Heights district students enrolled in CTE programs, and the district also receives funds for other consortium students enrolled in programs at Heights. Only 25 percent of the funds can be used for salaries.

