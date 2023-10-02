Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 1-23-23

JANUARY 23, 2023, special meeting

Mayor's report

Vehicles purchased

Committee of the whole

Present were Mayor Kahlil Seren, Council President Melody Joy Hart, Council Vice President Craig Cobb, and Council Members Tony Cuda, Gail Larson, Anthony Mattox, Jr., and Davida Russell. Also present were Clerk of Council Addie Balester and Finance Director Andrew Unetic. The meeting ran 15 minutes.

Mayor Seren explained that the vehicles to be purchased were for the planning and development department, especially for housing and zoning inspection. The purchase price is less than originally budgeted and less than that available through the Ohio Department of Administrative Services Cooperative Purchasing Program.

Council authorized, on first reading and on emergency, the purchase of six 2023 Chevy Bolt EVs from VanDevere Chevrolet for a purchase price not to exceed $180,000.

Committee of the whole met in executive session to consider an appointment of a public official.

Next council meeting will be February 6, 2023.

LWV Observer: Jill Tatem.

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.com/1142/2021-Agendas-and-Minutes

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH