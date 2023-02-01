Brennan to deliver Feb. 15 State of the City

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan will deliver his annual State of the City address on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Dolan Science Center auditorium on the campus of John Carroll University (JCU).

In his fifth State of the City, Brennan will update the community on multiple projects, including new municipal facilities, updating the city’s zoning code, and the fieldhouse and South Gateway projects at JCU.

Brennan will discuss the city’s commitment to sustainability, and a partnership with Power a Clean Future Ohio.

The mayor will also outline significant progress on University Square.

“For some time, we have negotiated with Target, Macy's, and the new developers to break the impasse on redeveloping University Square,” Brennan said. “In December, we came to terms on a Memorandum of Understanding for redevelopment of this long-blighted center of our community.”

The speech will be recorded and made available on the city’s website and YouTube channel.