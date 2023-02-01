Apply by March 15 for a FH mini-grant

FutureHeights is now accepting applications for its spring 2023 Neighborhoods Mini-Grants program. Applications are due March 15.

Now in its eighth year, the program offers awards of up to $1,000 for community-building projects, programs, and initiatives at the neighborhood level, in Cleveland Heights or University Heights.

Applicants are not required to have 501(c)3 nonprofit standing to be considered. FutureHeights designed the program to enable neighborhood and grassroots-level groups to have access to funding that, without the nonprofit designation, otherwise can be challenging to acquire.

Since establishing its Neighborhood Mini-Grant program in 2015, FutureHeights has awarded a total of $50,538 to 75 projects across the Heights.

There are two rounds of applications per year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The deadline to apply for the fall round of mini-grants will be Sept. 15.

To learn more about the criteria for the mini-grants, and to access the application online, visit www.futureheights.org; or, send an e-mail to swolf@futureheights.org.