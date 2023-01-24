PEACE Campus to host Art of Community Jan. 26–29

Coventry PEACE Campus's Art of Community weekend will return Thursday, Jan. 26, through Sunday, Jan. 29. It celebrates the creative and diverse community that has supported the campus's arts and nonprofit organizations.

Events will include workshops, a community art show, quarterly PEACE Pops! with ARTFUL Open Studios, an inaugural PEACE Awards night, and an indoor chalk festival.

The weekend’s activities feature both free and paid events, open to all ages.

Proceeds will help enable the PEACE Campus's nonprofit and arts organizations to continue to host free community events, including the quarterly PEACE Pops and the annual lantern festival.

For more information, to register, or to purchase tickets, visit coventrypeacecampus.org.