CRC applications due Jan. 17; LWV interviews CH council applicants

Cleveland Heights City Council extended its original deadline for applications for the city's new Charter Review Commission (CRC), setting a new deadline of Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m. To apply to serve on the CRC, fill out the application at www.clevelandheights.org, and include a résumé.

Council has not ruled out extending the CRC deadline further; that discussion is on the agenda for its Jan. 17 Council Committee of the Whole meeting. As of Jan. 15, there were 19 applicants for the nine CRC positions.

CH City Council is weighing 25 applications for the open council seat formerly held by Josie Moore, who resigned in December. (There were 26 applicants originally, but one withdrew his council application, opting instead to apply to the CRC.)

The applicants are: Harriet Applegate, Lee Barbee II, Janine Boyd, Sara Brintnall, Jeanne Gordon, Drew Herzig, Jim Hurley, Sheronda Isler-Hunter, Graig Kluge, Neal Kreisler, Jennifer Lang, Tas Nadas, Ronald Oswick (withdrew), Jim Petras, Alec Popivker, Shelli Reeves, Tom Roulston, Eric Silverman, Akshai Singh, Jonathon Slater, Al Snodgrass, Paul Volpe, Cole Ware, Menash Weiser, James Williams, Ray Wilson.

Their applications can be viewed on the city's website.

As of the week of Jan. 16, the League of Women Voter of Greater Cleveland, Heights Chapter (LWV), is interviewing each of the candidates. Those interviews will be posted online, then reviewed by the current council members. Council subsequently plans to narrow the field, and conduct interviews with the remaining candidates.

According to the city charter, council must choose a new council member no later than Feb. 4; if it were to fail to do so, the mayor would then select the new member of council.