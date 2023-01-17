Bye Bye Birdie: UH suspends its Twitter account

At the last University Heights City Council meeting of 2022, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced the city will suspend use of its Twitter account, citing concern with the social media platform’s recent alarming changes.

“University Heights is a diverse and welcoming city,” Brennan reported to council. “And while we need not share all the same values and opinions to live together harmoniously, we do need to share the common value of mutual respect.

“Hate has no home in University Heights.”



On Oct. 27, Elon Musk became the owner and CEO of Twitter. Brennan said he has watched with concern and dismay Musk's management of Twitter.



“A self-described supporter of free speech, Twitter under Elon Musk coddles white supremacists and anti-Semites,” Brennan said, “while censoring journalists and others based upon Musk’s personal whims and ever-changing arbitrary and capricious criteria.

“Numerous advertisers have pulled out of supporting Twitter, numerous users have left as well. As a diverse mosaic and a welcoming city, University Heights cannot remain active on this social media platform given its continued downward course.”



The city Aaministration has suspended operation of the city's Twitter account. UH City Hall is increasing the city’s presence on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, and will explore additional options.

Another way to keep up with city news is to subscribe to the weekly “University Heights Wrap Up” e-newsletter. To subscribe, e-mail a request to info@universityheights.com.