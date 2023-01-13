Cleveland Heights City Council meeting highlights 12-27-22

DECEMBER 27, 2022 - regular meeting

Present were Mayor Kahlil Seren, Council President Melody Joy Hart, Council Vice President Craig Cobb, and Council Members Tony Cuda, Gail Larson, and Anthony Mattox, Jr. Davida Russell was not present. Also present were Addie Balester, clerk of council, and Laure Wagner, assistant law director. The meeting was very short - three minutes - with only one agenda item.

On second reading and on emergency, council authorized a contract with the Public Entities Pool of Ohio to join its self-insurance pool for property, vehicle, law enforcement, general, employment practices, and public official risk protection and liability coverage for calendar year 2023.

LWV Observer: Jill Tatem.

Meeting packets, legislation, and other information can be found on the city website at: https://www.clevelandheights.com/1142/2021-Agendas-and-Minutes

Videos of council meetings can be viewed on the “City of Cleveland Heights, OH” YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/ClevelandHeightsOH