Larson thanks CH voters; looks ahead

To the Editor:

Happy New Year, Cleveland Heights!

2023 is a new year for your CH City Council members. This will be my first year as an elected member of city council. To get here, I have many to thank.

My family and friends supported and encouraged me during the campaign, reminding me that I am not alone in this venture. I am overwhelmed with gratitude for those who gathered petition signatures, donated to [my] campaign, put up yard signs and distributed door hangers. Finally, thank you to all Cleveland Heights citizens who voted for me.

My new year's resolution is to not forget the support I have, and to allow it to give me the momentum I need to keep working with my council colleagues and the mayor to make a difference for the citizens of Cleveland Heights.

2023 here we come!