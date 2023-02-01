CH sets Jan. 6 deadline for council vacancy and CRC applicants

Cleveland Heights residents interested in filling the city council vacancy, or serving on the city's Charter Review Commission (CRC), have until 5 p.m. on Jan. 6 to submit an application along with their résumé.

The city has posted the applications on its website, www.clevelandheights.gov: CH City Council application, CH Charter Review Commission application.

Josie Moore resigned from CH City Council on Dec. 16, creating the vacancy. She was elected in November 2021, to serve the remainder of the unexpired council term of Mary Dunbar. That term ends on Dec. 31, 2023; the seat will be on the ballot this coming November.

According to the city charter, council has 45 days in which to appoint a new council member. (If council were to fail to appoint someone by the deadline, the mayor would then have 10 days in which to fill the seat.)

According to Ordinance 2400, which council passed on Jan. 3, 2022, "[t]he resignation of a member of Council shall not take effect until the resignation has been accepted by vote by a majority of Council members exclusive of the person tendering the resignation."

Council voted to accept Moore's resignation on Dec. 21; thus, it has until Feb. 4 to appoint the new council member.

On Dec. 5, council passed Resolution 176-2022, establishing a CRC that will comprise nine commissioners. Per the resolution, the mayor will select three commissioners, and council will select six.

The CRC will review the city charter and recommend changes to city council.