What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Monday, Jan. 30, 3 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Escape the Room. You were having an ordinary day at the library until you got sucked into a magical book . . . literally! Can your team solve the book's puzzles and escape in 30 minutes or less? For ages 12–18. Registration is required, and begins Jan. 3.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6 p.m.

HTML Coding Basics Part 1. This three-part class covers the basics of HTML coding, using Codecademy. Familiarity with the computer and mouse, as well as an e-mail address, are required, as is registration, which opens Jan. 3.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Tuesday, Jan. 31, 4 p.m.

African American Read-In. Kick off Black History Month with members of the Noble community and special guests as they share favorite selections from and about African American authors. All are welcome to join in this afternoon of literacy and community dedicated to celebrating African American books and authors. Registration recommended.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Diamond Painting Take-and-Make Kits. Diamond painting is paint-by-numbers with a twist. To create a visually dazzling mosaic artwork, apply colorful resin rhinestones to a richly pigmented canvas. We will provide everything you need to create art that sparkles. Kits are limited in number, and registration is required.