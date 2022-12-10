UH supports Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Earlier this year, University Heights City Council unanimously voted to contribute $10,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. On Dec. 5, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan and council members presented a check to Kimberly LoVano, the food bank’s director of advocacy and public education. A similar donation will be made to the Kosher Food Pantry.
Mike Cook
Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement director for University Heights.
