UH supports Greater Cleveland Food Bank

by Mike Cook

LoVano accepts a check from Mayor Brennan and city council members.

Earlier this year, University Heights City Council unanimously voted to contribute $10,000 of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. On Dec. 5, Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan and council members presented a check to Kimberly LoVano, the food bank’s director of advocacy and public education. A similar donation will be made to the Kosher Food Pantry.

Mike Cook

Mike Cook is the communications and civic engagement director for University Heights.

Volume 16, Issue 1, Posted 9:48 AM, 12.29.2022