Kirby to address State of our Schools on Feb. 1

Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District Superintendent Elizabeth Kirby will deliver the 2022 State of our Schools Address on Feb. 1, 7 p.m., at Cleveland Heights High School.

The in-person event is open to the public. The event will also be broadcast live via the district's YouTube channel.

Kirby will discuss strategic-planning updates, achievements and notable events from the past year, and the major new initiatives taking shape. The event will also feature musical performances by students, and building highlights.

"I'm looking forward to sharing the many accomplishments of our students and staff over the past year," said Kirby. "Tiger Nation has overcome challenges and seen wonderful successes together, and there is much to celebrate."