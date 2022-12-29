Heights Arts doubles down on new exhibitions

The first Heights Arts exhibitions of 2023 feature a group show by dual-disciplined artists, and a powerful solo exhibition by Nick Lee.

Dual Duel features visual artists who are also musicians (musicians who are also visual artists), and explores how these dual modes can cause both tension and inspiration. The participating artists are Dave Cintron, Hadley Conner, Jill Eisert, Gene Epstein, John Howitt, Kasumi, Scott Pickering, Priscilla Roggenkamp, Sam Silverman, William Reed Simon, Doug Unger, and John Williams.

In the Spotlight gallery, Lee's new work, celebrating local, queer artists of color, will be on view. The figurative oil paintings explore those who have been overlooked and underrepresented in the history of portraiture. Said Lee, “It is crucial that we honor these people of color through portraits because their images are often overshadowed in our media by their white counterparts, even in the queer community. When we have accurate reflections of who we are as people, then we see each other as the real human beings that we are.”

The traditional exhibition opening for both shows is planned for Friday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m., at Heights Arts, 2175 Lee Road. The opening will feature refreshments and live entertainment, including music composed by Dual Duel artist/musician Sam Silverman.

“I’ve always felt a strong connection between music and visual art," said Silverman. "Through hearing my compositions, and seeing my art that goes with it, the audience can get a window into my imagination and creative processes.”

On Sunday, Jan. 15, 2:30–5 p.m., Heights Arts, in partnership with CLE Urban Winery, 2180 Lee Road, will amplify the musical side of select Dual Duel artists. At CLE, across the street from the Heights Arts gallery where the show's visual art is on view, visitors can take in the music of Rock Salt and Nails and The Hot Club of Cleveland.

For more information about Dual Duel and Nick Lee, and details about the Jan. 13 and Jan. 15 events, visit www.heightsarts.org.