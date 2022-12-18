Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library Board of Trustees meeting highlights 11-7-22

NOVEMBER 7, 2022, special meeting

Coventry PEACE dispute

Present were President Gabe Crenshaw, Vice President Max Gerboc, Patti Carlyle, Dana Fluellen, Annette Iwamoto, Tyler McTigue, and Secretary Vikas Turakhia.

A special meeting was held regarding the dispute with Coventry PEACE, Inc (CPC) and proposed settlement terms for resolution of imminent court action.

The settlement stated how utility payments that were more than the actual cost would be reconciled. The board authorized a $21,000 payment to CPC for utility costs. The board also authorized approximately $9,000 to Johnson Controls for unpaid repair work. The library retains all other funds received from tenants and waives all claims for maintenance and repair of the Washington Blvd. building. CPC waived and released all claims made.

The lease with CPC will end and negotiations will be made with the individual tenants for new leases.

LWV observers: Elizabeth Tracy and Judith Beeler.

Information about the board, board meeting minutes and audio recordings of board meetings can be found at https://heightslibrary.org/locations/heights-libraries-board/