What’s going on at your library?

Coventry Village Branch

1925 Coventry Road, 216-321-3400

Thursday, Dec. 8, 7 p.m.

Let's Head to Coventry! A Journey Back in Time with David Budin. Local writer/journalist David Budin will speak on the unique and colorful history of the Coventry Road business district. He'll detail the history of some of the businesses and people who have made Coventry a dynamic cultural hub.

Lee Road Branch

2345 Lee Road, 216-932-3600

Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.

Maker Workshop: 3D Printing and Modeling Basics. This hands-on, introductory workshop covers the basics of simple modeling in TinkerCAD and preparing designs to be sent to a 3D printer! No previous 3D printing experience is necessary. Projects completed in class will be printed and ready for pickup at a later date. Registration required.

Noble Neighborhood Branch

2800 Noble Road, 216-291-5665

Thursday, Dec. 15

Resolutions Solutions. Let’s face it: New Year’s resolutions are easy to make, but easier to break. Change that habit with a simple take-and-make activity that will help you craft a meaningful goal and then stick to it. You’re also welcome to share your resolution on our Wall of Resolve, to help keep you accountable as the year progresses.

University Heights Branch

13866 Cedar Road, 216-321-4700

Thursday, Dec. 8

Gingerbread House Challenge Kit. Attention all builders and architects! Join us for a sticky sweet construction challenge. Do you have what it takes to create a sturdy, edible house out of frosting and graham crackers? Let’s find out! Kosher ingredient kits are available. For ages 7 and up. Registration required.